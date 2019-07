Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR 800 not charging battery #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2010 Location Western Mass Posts 11 SXR 800 not charging battery Have a 2010 that is not charging the battery. Did some searching and read about putting a ground wire on the ebox to the battery, tried that but nothing changed. So now I believe I'm looking at the voltage regulator or the stator.

Looking for help on the details on how to test the stator with a multimeter.

