PWCToday Regular
Yamaha superjet RN 2001 701 question
I own and ride multiple skis...though I have far more time on my Kawasakis. I currently ride a self-rebuilt JS440/550, 440 pump driveline with 550 topend 0.5mm over, SBN44, WC pipe, new electronics, 0deg bar, quick steer etc. (see profile pic) and it handles great. It is a smaller machine but has plenty of power for my 225# frame and can power tailstand and turn on a dime. My Superjet is obviously heavier, more power, but totally stock. I'd like to improve the handling with minimum changes i.e. no cutting of the pole etc. The steering feels a little loose when riding but not at the nozzle when I test the cable movement and it tends to porpoise a lot. I know body position is most of the issue and therefore would like to maybe just swap bars to get my hands further forward. I don't want to swap an entire steering system i.e. Blowsion. I am practically laying on the handle pole to get forward but my arms are only so long...suggestions? I also have another JS440/550 (full 550 motor drop in), and just acquired another JS550 all stock 1985 for the wife (she hates the size of the Superjet and loves her 'little ski' - she previously wore out the drop in motor ski as a JS440
Last edited by netdr; Today at 08:52 AM.
