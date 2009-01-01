|
Stalling 750 SXI Pro (new purchase)
Hey guys and gals. Just picked up a 98 750 SXI Pro that has been sitting for a while. Its 100% stock except for a ride plate and intake grate. The owner wasnt super meticulous but didnt abuse it either.
I dropped it in the lake as soon as I bought it and the JetSki would start and idle fine but die soon after getting up on a plane. Id have to choke it most of the time to restart. So to that end, I immediately rebuilt the carbs and replaced all fuel lines.
Today, post carb rebuild, Im having the exact same issues. It idles fine but cant run on a plane (or under load) for any amount of time. I also replaced the spark plugs and checked the compression which is a touch over 150 in both holes. Fuel is premixed with Klotz at 32:1 which I may lean out to 50:1.
does anyone have any thoughts on why it wont run under a load? Could it be the stator? The pipe also seemed to be a little hot and the pisser a little steamy which is odd since it wasnt really running hard. Thanks in advance for the help... Aside from draining the gas (in case there was some water in the tank) Im at a loss right now.
