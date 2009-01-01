Hey guys and gals. Just picked up a 98 750 SXI Pro that has been sitting for a while. Its 100% stock except for a ride plate and intake grate. The owner wasnt super meticulous but didnt abuse it either.

I dropped it in the lake as soon as I bought it and the JetSki would start and idle fine but die soon after getting up on a plane. Id have to choke it most of the time to restart. So to that end, I immediately rebuilt the carbs and replaced all fuel lines.

Today, post carb rebuild, Im having the exact same issues. It idles fine but cant run on a plane (or under load) for any amount of time. I also replaced the spark plugs and checked the compression which is a touch over 150 in both holes. Fuel is premixed with Klotz at 32:1 which I may lean out to 50:1.

does anyone have any thoughts on why it wont run under a load? Could it be the stator? The pipe also seemed to be a little hot and the pisser a little steamy which is odd since it wasnt really running hard. Thanks in advance for the help... Aside from draining the gas (in case there was some water in the tank) Im at a loss right now.