15.5 Straight Impeller Looking to buy 15.5 impeller for my 650 x2.

Re: 15.5 Straight Impeller Not exact but I've got a useable Solas 16.5 I would let go for real cheap. What's your budget? Looks ugly but worked ok in my 750 swapped SX.

1989 SX - Coffman / SXR cutback / 750 BP

1991 SX - Stock

