WTB in GA: Yamaha Superjet parts, Kawasaki 650sx parts: Yam starter, Kaw trim pieces Hello! I'm bringing my old toys back to life, please help with deals on good used parts. My 1996 Yamaha Superjet RN needs a starter. I need a good Superjet OEM starter not a ebay knockoff. SBT starters OK. I'm told that the SJ starter is the same across several models in that year range, please advise if you know. My 1988 Kawasaki 650sx needs the rider-tray area grey-black trim pieces (vinyl-over-foam) that are right and left of the engine hood and right, left, and forward of the actual rider tray. I may end up re-upholstering the pieces I have if there's not a turn-key way to replace them.

Also for the 650sx I need the fuel-door-assembly for the fuel-spout. Long ago the first owner modified the fuel door assembly with a flimsy 1-piece plastic part (no-door) that has become brittle and cracked with sun and fuel exposure.

Thank you for reading.

Recap:

Superjet :

starter

650sx :

vinyl trim pieces

fuel door



