Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: (((( Blaster 1 Mint!!! )))) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2005 Location Byron Center, Mi Posts 19 (((( Blaster 1 Mint!!! )))) Heres what youve been looking/waiting for! These Yamaha Blaster 1s have 20 minutes break in time on them coming off of a total rebuild by a certified mechanic with 45 years of experience in the personal watercraft repair field. Nothing has been overlooked, these Blasters are in like new condition, which started with hulls that were in pristine condition. Both machines are 100% sound and ready for Lake Michigan waves!!! One is equipped with a dual carbed 62T bottom end ($4495) and the other is a single carbed 61X motor ($3995). Buy one or both. Call or text 616 690-266zero.



Key words: Yamaha, PWC, Sea Doo, Polaris, Personal Watercraft, Standup, Stand up, super jet, Superjet Attached Images 20190711_153549.jpg (3.74 MB, 6 views)

