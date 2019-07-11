 (((( Blaster 1 Mint!!! ))))
  Today, 05:59 PM
    jlehocky
    Join Date
    Jan 2005
    Location
    Byron Center, Mi
    Posts
    Thumbs up (((( Blaster 1 Mint!!! ))))

    Heres what youve been looking/waiting for! These Yamaha Blaster 1s have 20 minutes break in time on them coming off of a total rebuild by a certified mechanic with 45 years of experience in the personal watercraft repair field. Nothing has been overlooked, these Blasters are in like new condition, which started with hulls that were in pristine condition. Both machines are 100% sound and ready for Lake Michigan waves!!! One is equipped with a dual carbed 62T bottom end ($4495) and the other is a single carbed 61X motor ($3995). Buy one or both. Call or text 616 690-266zero.

