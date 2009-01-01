 Keihin carb parts
  Today, 03:20 PM #1
    big jimwat
    Keihin carb parts

    I need jets and a genuine keihin rebuild kit for my 42mm carb.
    82 high speed jet
    132 low
    If anyone is selling this stuff or where to get them, any help would be appreciated thanks
  Today, 03:45 PM #2
    bandit88
    Re: Keihin carb parts

    Rebuild Kit: https://www.ebay.com/itm/KEIHIN-CDK-...53.m2749.l2649

    Main Jets: https://www.jetsrus.com/a_jets_by_ca...4-36_main.html

    Pilot Jets: https://www.jetsrus.com/a_jets_by_ca...4-35_slow.html
  Today, 03:55 PM #3
    big jimwat
    Re: Keihin carb parts

    Wow, perfect!! Thanks so much, have a good one
