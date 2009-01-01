Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Keihin carb parts #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2009 Location red bluff Age 46 Posts 276 Keihin carb parts I need jets and a genuine keihin rebuild kit for my 42mm carb.

82 high speed jet

132 low

If anyone is selling this stuff or where to get them, any help would be appreciated thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 2,013 Re: Keihin carb parts Rebuild Kit: https://www.ebay.com/itm/KEIHIN-CDK-...53.m2749.l2649



Main Jets: https://www.jetsrus.com/a_jets_by_ca...4-36_main.html



Pilot Jets: https://www.jetsrus.com/a_jets_by_ca...4-35_slow.html

