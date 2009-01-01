|
Keihin carb parts
I need jets and a genuine keihin rebuild kit for my 42mm carb.
82 high speed jet
132 low
If anyone is selling this stuff or where to get them, any help would be appreciated thanks
Re: Keihin carb parts
Wow, perfect!! Thanks so much, have a good one
