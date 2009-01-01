 Could anyone please tell me what intake grate and ride plate I have. '92 750 SX
    Could anyone please tell me what intake grate and ride plate I have. '92 750 SX

    Hi everyone,

    After finally getting under my ski ('92 750sx), I noticed that I have what looks to be a West Coast Ride Plate? Could anyone confirm that? Also, if anyone could help with the intake grate Brand/Model, I would greatly appreciate it. Thanks!
    IMG_1793.jpgIMG_1792.jpg
    Re: Could anyone please tell me what intake grate and ride plate I have. '92 750 SX

    Yes that’s a westcoast ride plate and what looks to be an original RD grate. Very common in 92-93. By 94’ that was old school, especially the ride plate
