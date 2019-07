Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Superjet runs, but won't shut off. Advice needed! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2003 Location Cleveland, OH Age 44 Posts 82 Superjet runs, but won't shut off. Advice needed! Hey guys, I have a 1996 superjet that I am bringing out of hibernation. It fired right up and sounds good however it will not shut off unless I pull the spark plug boots. My initial thought was I have a bad start stop switch and upon getting a new one and plugging it in there is no difference whatsoever, it starts right up that will not stop. I'm assuming my problem is in the black electrical box? Any thoughts or advice appreciated! '06 X2

'04 Stxr-1200

