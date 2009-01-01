Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Krash 50 Cal Foot Rocket Rider Review #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location Michigan Age 55 Posts 4,126 Krash 50 Cal Foot Rocket Rider Review I will have access to this ski for years to come. A good friend and neighbor just purchased this brand new 2019 Krash 50 Cal Foot Rocket. We launched the ski in our lake yesterday and began the recommended break-in process.



The fit and finish of the ski look to be very high quality. The ski looks great and everything appeared to be in proper working order for the maiden voyage. We had a wave of storms coming in so we would beach the ski often and we had to shorten our ride time. A little rain was cool, but neither one of us wanted to get hit with a bolt of lighting.



I rode over to his beach on my daughters Air Blair Dart, and we began the ride. I couldn't get photos of the ride as my phone was left on my beach. However, we plan to ride again soon and I will get some more photos as this thread progresses.



This ski has a ton of power and torque right out of the box. We did not ride it hard as we are still in the break in period. But, quick stabs of the throttle give the ski an immediate lurch forward. Clearly, this ski will easily back flip or barrel roll off a boat wake. The feel is not overly light, but it did not feel or react heavy. Overall weight is damn close to an OEM Superjet. However, it is shorter and wider than an SJ. As we look over the Footrocket and the Dart, the skis had very similar overall dimensions. The Krash has few pounds on my daughters Dart and you could feel the difference. The KV 997 engine starts easily and ran well. The low end tuning seems off, but we left the settings at OEM as suggested by the dealer and Krash. The ski would not idle without holding a touch of throttle. I am fairly certain it is just the idle set screw on the Mikuni carbs. Again, we did not adjust anything at this point.



The ski felt a little rich on the low end and and it took a little RPM and blip of the throttle to clear our the 997 and get her on the pipe. Once it cleared, she hit hard and offered a lot of torque. So, I think at some point we will need to address the low speed adjustments and set the idle.



The hull handles very well. Noticeably more nose up than the Air Blair Darts. But, not as much as a WDK RIP. The WDK RIP rides extremely nose high and from my experience is more of a flat out flip ski with little rec riding/free ride ability. This Krash Footrocket fell somewhere in between the WDK RIP and the Air Blair Dart as far as ride and hull attitude. Not as flat and nose down as a Dart, But no where near the nose up of the WDK RIP.



The Krash feels very athletic and capable of doing all the aerial tricks and dives one would want in a freestyle ski. Easy to toss around, easy to one foot start from the shallows and fairly stable even on the first ride. So, for now, this is all I have. I will add more to this thread as we become more familiar with this ski and document with video and photos.

