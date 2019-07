Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: sbn44 idle screw #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2012 Location SNH Age 27 Posts 164 sbn44 idle screw anybody know where i can get the idle screw for a mikuni sbn44? upgraded to a used sbn44 on my 550 and realized it didn't have one. ski runs good, just need to keep blipping the throttle to keep it going at idle. google didn't come back with anything, there has to be somewhere that sells them. TIA

88 x2 650 - sbn44 - drilled WB - WC oversized tank

97 1100 stx - bone stock

82 js 550 - sbn44 - mariner pipe/waterbox - quick steer - straight bars - 16.5 - top loader - mariner skegged ride plate

check amazon....I needed the choke shaft plug and primer nipple cold find anywhere and found on amazon...

