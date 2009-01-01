|
Kawasaki 750sx rear cylinder running rich front cylinder running leaner
Hello, I have been using these forums for help for some time now and I have usually been able to find my answer. However, this problem I have been having is really starting to give me some trouble. About a month ago, my 1993 kawasaki 750sx with twin mikuni carbs was bogging and dying after any throttle was given. I went and bought a rebuild kit for the carbs but the kit did not come with a needle which I later found out but the one I had in my carb looked fine so I didnt order one. I re-tuned the carbs and it ran well for about a month. Now I am getting the same problem again. Yesterday, I changed my fuel lines, checked the pulse line, and also cleaned out the fuel selector thing that sits in the gas tank. However, when I removed the spark plugs, I noticed that the cylinder in the rear was running quite rich while the cylinder in the front was running much leaner. I attached a picture of the two spark plugs. I replaced the gas line connecting the two carbs together and also made sure that both carbs had the same screw settings (1 3/4 high and 1 1/4 low). Could not replacing that needle in the carb be causing the difference in the fuel in each cylinder and causing my engine to die under load?
Any input would be great!
Zack
Re: Kawasaki 750sx rear cylinder running rich front cylinder running leaner
If both carbs have been rebuilt the same, then my suspicion would be its time for crank seal replacement.
