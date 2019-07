Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Puller for pto flywheel on 96 hx? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2008 Location KY Age 28 Posts 190 Puller for pto flywheel on 96 hx? I have the normal spline tool for the other ptos but this is obviously different I would like to see a picture if one exist so I can replicate it or if someone knows where to get one? Someone used a pipe wrench or something on mine and I would like to get it off a gentler way if possible. Thanks for any help. Attached Images 1719FA87-50D2-4BBE-A862-4A100784613E.jpeg (1.79 MB, 5 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,597 Re: Puller for pto flywheel on 96 hx? Spline tool wont work.



Sad thing is Seadoo never made a tool for that style pto....do not grab it on the drive coupler cus that is pressed on & will spin. You have to get a hold of it around the big "flywheel" part.



Either a HUGE pipe wrench or I have a chain wrench & they come right off. Those flywheels are hard to find & if yours is not broken I would try to save it. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,597 Re: Puller for pto flywheel on 96 hx? Best way to get Seadoo ptos off put the chain around the outside & they come right off.



http://www.ebay.com/itm/24-inch-Carb...AAOSwFlNclamI& Last edited by Grumpy Old Guy; Yesterday at 09:40 PM . #4 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2006 Location Kansas City, Missouri... cuz when the icecaps melt, my house becomes ocean-front property...bytches. Age 39 Posts 966 Re: Puller for pto flywheel on 96 hx? In addition to what has already been suggested: use an electric heat gun to gently warm the flywheel up as hot as you can get it. I can't guarantee that a 1500w hair dryer will work, but using an actual heat gun set on high and left to "soak" the flywheel, it will allow it to expand just like a tight lid on a jar.



I have found that by using this method, be prepared to spend at least an hour heating the flywheel and alternating where the hot air is being directed. You will definitely need to use gloves when the flywheel is hot enough. 200 to 250 degrees F is the preferred range if you can get it that hot.







