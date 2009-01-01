Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 951 DI Oil Recycling System #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location NC Posts 43 951 DI Oil Recycling System Finishing up rebuilding a 951 DI I have.



One of the items I addressed was the leaky oil tank. The oil tank contained a lot of iron dust in it. Reading the service manual this is normal. Normal as in can happen but its not good.



The air compressor has a return line to the oil filler neck -- so excess oil is returned to the oil tank. The problem is -- if anything goes wrong with the air pump (as was the case with this engine) dirty oil gets returned to the oil tank.



The oil filler neck has a baffle set up. On one side of the baffle is the oil return from the air compress, and a vacuum line from the throttle bottle. The other side has a hose and a check valve. This is presumably to prevent the vacuum line from sucking excess oil into the throttle body.



Unfortunately my baffle broke during the process of cleaning it. 20 year old plastic which has been sitting in oil....not really surprising.



This brings me to my point. Has anyone just bypassed the recycling system entirely? For example, run the excess oil from the oil pump to a catch can, and block off the two filler neck nipples as well as the vacuum port on the throttle body?



It appears all three ports from the oil pump deliver equal oil flow as the service manual states running the pump at 1500rpm for 5 minutes should deliver 7.5 - 9.1 mL (each port). It does not distinguish between ports. Can any one verify that all three ports have the same oil delivery?



This leaves four options.:

-Bypass the oil recycling system (although it would seem this will increase oil costs by 33%, which at $46 a gallon is not great)

-Bypass oil recycling system using catch can. Ensure catch can stays clean and then reuse the oil. This could also provide indication of air pump issues before major failure.

-Use oil system without baffle. I don't imagine it is entirely necessary.

