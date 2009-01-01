Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: New PWC owner, need some advice on mods #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location NC Posts 1 New PWC owner, need some advice on mods Hi everyone,



I picked up a 1994 seadoo spi for the great price of free, it has some minor hull damage that i am in the process of fixing, nothing major. cracked where it joines togather in th rfrom looks like someone hit a rock and attempted aslopy repair job.



I took it out and it idled, and ran ok for a bit but couldn't get up to speed. I did research this, and have so far swaped out all the fuel lines with a1-15 lines, and rebuilt the carb. compression is good. and looking at the oem carb im pretty positive the issue was that the lines were stopped up. causing the issue getting it up to speed



I got a stainless steel 140MM wear ring, that I need to install. The one thats one it is toast.



I would like to know what mods i could get for this jet ski to increase its performance, ive not had much luck finding anything listed for the 1994 spi really other than a R&D rideplate, and changing out the prop.



My goals would be to do a single 44, or dual 38 setup, but other than that i cant find any of the typical mods you do to ski's.



1. Does anyone have a link to hull extensions, or ride plates that fit the 1994? i only can find them for the 1993 or older ski's



2. when i put the larger carb on, are there any changes to the carb that I would need to do, such as jet size. I am leaning towards just doing a single larger carb for simplicity reasons?



3. do i need anything more than the neoprene ring stuck to the hole to seal the jet drive back on after doing the wearring? its gooped up with alot of silicon currenlty.

I do figure i will do a 717 swap eventually, but that may not ever happen. Locally i can get a whole ski for what just a motor cost. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Belton, TX Posts 30 Re: New PWC owner, need some advice on mods Welcome!



In my opinion, the single SBN-38 that is stock on your ski is probably plenty of carburetor for your motor. Putting a larger one on isnt necessarily going to give you more power.



In terms of your jet pump question, the Clymer manual (something I definitely recommend picking up from Amazon or wherever) specifies silicone around the water tubes and mounting holes on the pump if you have a wear ring with an edge lip, and silicone around the entire circumference of the pump if you have one without a lip (p. 321-322).





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location NC Posts 43 Re: New PWC owner, need some advice on mods First, I would recommend downloading the service manual. You can find these for free: https://seadoomanuals.net/ Or at the top sticky at the top of the seadoo thread.



