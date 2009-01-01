Engine at WOT ~6600rpm
GPS Verified cell phone app = 37mph.
No variable trim on this 3 seater

Seems low for a 1000CC DI.

Impeller and wear ring are like new, however the machine was bought used so they may have been changed. Wear ring is a yellow nylon sleeve and the impeller looks like its off the shelf new, polished SS. I am not sure of the pitch.

RAVE's not opening all the way?
Exhaust port valve on muffler stuck?

MY XPDIs with the same engine (smaller hull) and trim in the middle will go double this speed.