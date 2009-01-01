Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 GTX DI Low on Top Speed? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location NY Posts 40 2002 GTX DI Low on Top Speed? Engine at WOT ~6600rpm

GPS Verified cell phone app = 37mph.

No variable trim on this 3 seater



Seems low for a 1000CC DI.



Impeller and wear ring are like new, however the machine was bought used so they may have been changed. Wear ring is a yellow nylon sleeve and the impeller looks like its off the shelf new, polished SS. I am not sure of the pitch.



RAVE's not opening all the way?

Exhaust port valve on muffler stuck?



MY XPDIs with the same engine (smaller hull) and trim in the middle will go double this speed. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules