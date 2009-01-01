Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Fuel issues (750 sxi pro) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Europe Age 24 Posts 17 Fuel issues (750 sxi pro) After I did a full rebuild of my big pin engine the setup looks like this: big pin 750 cylinder bored 1mm over, tbm racing head with 26cc domes, original SBN carbs with a pair of tornado arrestors, factory pipe limited wet pipe, lightened oem flywheel, skat 15/20.



Everything seems to work just fine off the hose, but when i get it in the water that's where the problems start...at WOT i face a problem best described as getting full power for a few seconds, after what it seems like if the power fades away



i've tryed using 147.5 main jets with 67.5 pilots and 1.5 needle and seats and silver springs, then changed to 72.5 pilots, and after all changed all of the components to 152.5 main, 72.5 pilot, 2.0 needle and seat, and black springs with no luck...I keep getting the same issues, and not to mention that the holeshot is c**p...



Does anybody have any ideas how can I fix this? I can get my hands on a intake with no crossover bridge if it would help, and I got a spare set of V force carbon reeds, and a low pressure electric fuel pump that I can throw on if any of it will help my situation... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 2,009 Re: Fuel issues (750 sxi pro) Are all the parts the same as it was before the rebuild, or was new stuff added to it?

Re: Fuel issues (750 sxi pro) unless you've bored the crap out of the pump nozzle,that 15/20 is way too much! #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Europe Age 24 Posts 17 Re: Fuel issues (750 sxi pro) Well the saddest part is that it is all new, before the build it was bone stock except the factory pipe...and the nozzle is bored out to the limit of cracking, and the pump also has a freestyle cone to aid the holeshot a bit... Last edited by Jet_Dan; Today at 05:48 PM . #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 2,009 Re: Fuel issues (750 sxi pro) I agree with restosud, that impeller is too steep. If its a standard skat impeller, I would have it re pitched to around 10/18. You will never be able to dial in the carbs with a impeller that is way too tall.

