Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 restart starting issue #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2011 Location winnipeg Age 34 Posts 91 X2 restart starting issue So start off with the back story. My 750 x2 running 650 ts electronice has always started fine and fires right up. Earlier this year I found that stator had failed only producing 14vac not 38 as per spec and was not charging.replaced battery and I had changed the stator with a unknown used one, now once you shut it off after riding a while does not like to refire, if you pull pump out of the water reduce resistance can sometimes get it to go then runs fine. But even when you pull it on trailer get it to fire then shut it off and relaunch it back to same issue will not fire. Primer or fuel down cyl does not help. Any ideas?



Thinking it has bad coil that need slight extra voltage when hot to give initial fire cause. After it sits it fires right up. Had thought about leaking carb or head or exhaust manifold gasket but doesnt make sense cause after you get it fired out of water and put it back in still has issue starting right away which telling me not carb or water leak.

