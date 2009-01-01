 750sx just lost water flow to the pisser
pxctoday

  Today, 02:16 PM
    MitchInMN
    750sx just lost water flow to the pisser

    Hi guys,

    I was out riding yesterday on my basically all stock 1994 750sx. I rode for about 2 hours total and all was normal. Towards the end of the ride, my girlfriend and I stopped out in the middle of the lake to say hi to a few friends on their boat. The skis floated on their own for about 10 minutes. We jumped back on and started riding back to the landing. I noticed halfway back that I had lost any and all water flow from the pisser on the front of the ski. A few things I found when searching around the forum today:

    1. a lot of talk about blown head gaskets causing no pisser flow. The weird part to me, whenever people reported losing pisser flow and eventually finding the head gasket was blow is that they all had exhaust and or steam coming out their pisser... I have nothing coming out.

    2. This ski has never had a super strong stream out of the pisser, which would lead me to believe that it may have been partially blocked for a long time, and now has become fully blocked.

    I have not had time to do a compression test, I will check that out after work today. My main question for you guys, where do I start when looking for a blockage in the cooling lines? Am I overlooking something simple here?

    Any and all recommendations you guys have are greatly appreciated!

    Nick
    1994 750sx
    1989 650sx
    1987 550/650 swap
    1984 js550
  Today, 02:48 PM
    aggrovated
    Re: 750sx just lost water flow to the pisser

    start with pump housing where water enters.. i believe there are to entrances into the hull...
