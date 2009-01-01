Before I get any negative Nancy's, I want to first state these things:
- Yes, the ski has a smaller engine than stock - it is specifically for my kids
- The ski has a throttle stop to limit speed
- Will be ridden in a large private pond, not public water
- No I didn't want to get a 300sx. I probably have less money in this than a running 300/550 ski.
Anyway, Just wanting to share the project I've been putting together for my two boys. They've ridden skis with me ever since they were old enough to wear a lifejacket and they have been talking non stop about getting a ski they can ride by themselves. I have a place we can safely do that and the ski is setup where it will have an adjustable throttle limit.
2017 SXR 1500 hull and we dropped in a 701 61x engine I had laying around. Pretty simple and straightforward swap. We used a spark gas tank and I added 3 fittings to it. ADA couplers and it aligned perfect. Still using the stock 1500 pump/prop. First watertest was suprising as the ski went 38.5mph with the stock 1500 prop and the engine was being lugged down a bunch probably missing 2k rpm at wot (to be expected). Anyway, I think this is going to work perfect for what it is intended for and maybe one day we will swap an 1100 in it.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19