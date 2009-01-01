 701 Swapped Kawasaki SXR 1500 - Conversion For Kids
pxctoday

  Today, 01:17 PM
    swlamarshrunner
    swlamarshrunner is online now
    PWCToday Regular swlamarshrunner's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    SW Louisiana
    Posts
    102

    701 Swapped Kawasaki SXR 1500 - Conversion For Kids

    Before I get any negative Nancy's, I want to first state these things:

    • Yes, the ski has a smaller engine than stock - it is specifically for my kids
    • The ski has a throttle stop to limit speed
    • Will be ridden in a large private pond, not public water
    • No I didn't want to get a 300sx. I probably have less money in this than a running 300/550 ski.



    Anyway, Just wanting to share the project I've been putting together for my two boys. They've ridden skis with me ever since they were old enough to wear a lifejacket and they have been talking non stop about getting a ski they can ride by themselves. I have a place we can safely do that and the ski is setup where it will have an adjustable throttle limit.

    2017 SXR 1500 hull and we dropped in a 701 61x engine I had laying around. Pretty simple and straightforward swap. We used a spark gas tank and I added 3 fittings to it. ADA couplers and it aligned perfect. Still using the stock 1500 pump/prop. First watertest was suprising as the ski went 38.5mph with the stock 1500 prop and the engine was being lugged down a bunch probably missing 2k rpm at wot (to be expected). Anyway, I think this is going to work perfect for what it is intended for and maybe one day we will swap an 1100 in it.



    www.youtube.com/c/RickyHinch
  Today, 01:58 PM
    theVetteman3
    theVetteman3 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home theVetteman3's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Chicago / Portage, MI
    Age
    36
    Posts
    3,424

    Re: 701 Swapped Kawasaki SXR 1500 - Conversion For Kids

    This is really sweet. How old are your kids? I have a daughter who just turned a year and it already has me thinking.

    BTW.. Ricky it's Frank. I bought a WB1100 impeller off you a while ago. Talked to Dave at Impros and he repitched it for my 09 SJ 1100 build. Making slow progress on that build while I try and finish up more pressing stuff.

    Cool idea on this. Put the stability to good use.
    1985 JS550/800 "Pretty Red": Newmiller 800, Rhaas 750 pump conv. [56.3mph gps]
    2009 1100 SJ:     Kawi 1100 build in progress
    2009 SJ MINT:     KP steering adaptor, Worx 228 intake [45.8mph gps]
    1987 WJ650:     6M6, JD Intake Grate, 17/20, cheater pipe [47.8mph gps]
    1994 XiR: 830cc Superstock, PJS side draft, 13/18 swirl [53.7mph gps]
    1998 SXI PRO:     3DR hull mods [TBD]

  Today, 02:10 PM
    swlamarshrunner
    swlamarshrunner is online now
    PWCToday Regular swlamarshrunner's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    SW Louisiana
    Posts
    102

    Re: 701 Swapped Kawasaki SXR 1500 - Conversion For Kids

    Quote Originally Posted by theVetteman3 View Post
    This is really sweet. How old are your kids? I have a daughter who just turned a year and it already has me thinking.

    BTW.. Ricky it's Frank. I bought a WB1100 impeller off you a while ago. Talked to Dave at Impros and he repitched it for my 09 SJ 1100 build. Making slow progress on that build while I try and finish up more pressing stuff.

    Cool idea on this. Put the stability to good use.
    Whats up Frank! Hey I hear ya on having to prioritize your time between builds. My kids are 3 & 4 1/2.... My 3 yr old will probably have the throttle just off idle but my 4yr old is pretty good about driving his 4wheeler and I've let him take the controls on my 1100 blaster before with me on it so I'm thinking he will actually be able to ride it comfortably at 8-10mph by himself. Will start slow and play it by ear. Luckily we have access to a big pond where it's wide open and nothing in the water or even along the banks.
    www.youtube.com/c/RickyHinch
