93 Kawasaki x2 big pin 750 bogs when giving throttle
I'm looking at a used 93 Kawasaki x2 big pin 750 with twin keihin carbs (not sure what size), (12 intake manifold bolts), ebox mounted behind motor, bars, grips and pjs intake grate. Compression is 142/148. Seller states that the ski starts but bogs when giving throttle. Not sure how long the ski has been sitting, when it last ran good, what was done last when it started not running good. Based on what I've stated with the running issue, any idea what I might be getting into to get the ski running right if I bought this ski? First thought I was thinking is a Keihin rebuild kit for the carbs. Thanks!
