Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: JS 550 has 12 volts- no start? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Taxxachusettes Age 48 Posts 10 JS 550 has 12 volts- no start? So my JS 550 has nothing happening when you hit the start button, No clicks no nothing, When i Jump the solenoid, it turns. When i put my Meter on it- I am getting 12 v to the solenoid. I figured that was my problem, and i bought a new solenoid, same problem... Ran fine last time- no issues, now I cant get it to do anything? I have cleaned the switches- they were immaculate. wiring looks tight? What am I missing?

Thanks

TJ #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2014 Location TN Age 31 Posts 39 Re: JS 550 has 12 volts- no start? Sounds like an issue in the start/stop switch?

