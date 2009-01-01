 JS 550 has 12 volts- no start?
    JS 550 has 12 volts- no start?

    So my JS 550 has nothing happening when you hit the start button, No clicks no nothing, When i Jump the solenoid, it turns. When i put my Meter on it- I am getting 12 v to the solenoid. I figured that was my problem, and i bought a new solenoid, same problem... Ran fine last time- no issues, now I cant get it to do anything? I have cleaned the switches- they were immaculate. wiring looks tight? What am I missing?
    Thanks
    TJ
    Re: JS 550 has 12 volts- no start?

    Sounds like an issue in the start/stop switch?
