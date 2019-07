Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Crankshaft Dowel Pin #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location Maquoketa Posts 13 Crankshaft Dowel Pin Split the cases on my 1990 X2. Went to reassemble and no dowel pin like the 750. Initially thought i lost it and the shop manual depicts it but manual is for 86-91. Parts store diagrams dont have the dowel pins appearing until 1991 in the 650 engine. Did i lose the dowel pin or did i spend half hour searching for a part that was never there? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

