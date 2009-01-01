Thread: 99 GS bogs

 99 GS bogs
  Yesterday, 11:06 PM
    i8urv8
    i8urv8 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2019
    Location
    AZ
    Posts
    1

    99 GS bogs

    I bought a 99 GS w/ the 717 motor. It was sitting for like 6 years before I bought it.
    When I brought it home I pumped the old gas out, put some fresh stuff in and it fired right up. However when I took it out on the water it doesn't take off. It's slow to start going but will pull itself out of the water and if the pump gets out of the water for a second it would take off and go fast. If I slowed down the same situation happens again.

    I brought it home and rebuilt the carb, but used a cheap kit of amazon. The parts looked well enough so I didn't think much of it. I didn't change any of the settings on the carb. This time it started off doing the same thing but now won't even take off when the pump comes out of the water.

    My plan is to take the gas tank out and clean it out, I need to fix the fuel gauge anyways. Then maybe get a genuine carb kit for it.
    Any other suggestions on what to check?
  Yesterday, 11:22 PM
    Cliff
    Cliff is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Cliff's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    4,544

    Re: 99 GS bogs

    Given the age of your pwc. The entire fuel system needs to be gone through and rebuilt. Sea Doos like a clean and good working fuel system. Clean your fuel tank, replace all the fuel lines(I use A1 Coast Guard rated fuel lines with low permeation), either clean or replace your fuel selector valve($20), clean/replace the fuel/water separator up front, rebuild the carb using ONLY genuine Mikuni parts and replace the carb fuel filter and be sure to replace the needle and seats with Viton needle tips.

    Check the wear ring clearance with a feeler gauge between the impeller and the wear ring. The clearance shall be LESS than 1mm(one millimeter) for proper pressurization of the pump goving you maximum forward propulsion(speed!). Also check the edges of the impeller for rock dings and damage which will cause cavitation and reduced power.

    How many hours on the ski?

    You can download the shop manual to repair your model:

    http://seadoomanuals.net/manuals/199...hop-manual.php

    I buy most of my OEM parts from here:

    http://osdparts.com/
