Thread: 99 GS bogs

I bought a 99 GS w/ the 717 motor. It was sitting for like 6 years before I bought it.
When I brought it home I pumped the old gas out, put some fresh stuff in and it fired right up. However when I took it out on the water it doesn't take off. It's slow to start going but will pull itself out of the water and if the pump gets out of the water for a second it would take off and go fast. If I slowed down the same situation happens again.
I brought it home and rebuilt the carb, but used a cheap kit of amazon. The parts looked well enough so I didn't think much of it. I didn't change any of the settings on the carb. This time it started off doing the same thing but now won't even take off when the pump comes out of the water.
My plan is to take the gas tank out and clean it out, I need to fix the fuel gauge anyways. Then maybe get a genuine carb kit for it.
Any other suggestions on what to check?