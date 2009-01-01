 03 f12x- turbo,where is air filter location ?
pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:01 PM #1
    kingdelta
    03 f12x- turbo,where is air filter location ?

    I need to buy a manual I bought it aug 2018 had 142 hrs,in march I did oil,filter,plugs,lube,but forgot about air cleaner,have part #,must be in back,i know where turbo,W. Box is in rear,i put 80 hrs on it myself,gonna change oil,fiter,want to do air cleaner,by 250 hrs,thx.in meantime I'm gonna order a manual.
  Yesterday, 11:08 PM #2
    CoreyX64
    Re: 03 f12x- turbo,where is air filter location ?

    Here is a searchable PDF copy of the manual:
    https://drive.google.com/file/d/0BzL...paWEZrU28/view

    I own F-15Xs so cant comment on its location inside the ski. Formerly owned an F-12X for a period of time but never tampered with the air filter. Hopefully the manual helps get you on your way.


