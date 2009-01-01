Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 03 f12x- turbo,where is air filter location ? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2018 Location antioch,calif. Age 63 Posts 1 03 f12x- turbo,where is air filter location ? I need to buy a manual I bought it aug 2018 had 142 hrs,in march I did oil,filter,plugs,lube,but forgot about air cleaner,have part #,must be in back,i know where turbo,W. Box is in rear,i put 80 hrs on it myself,gonna change oil,fiter,want to do air cleaner,by 250 hrs,thx.in meantime I'm gonna order a manual. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2015 Location Ohio Age 24 Posts 17 Re: 03 f12x- turbo,where is air filter location ? Originally Posted by kingdelta Originally Posted by I need to buy a manual I bought it aug 2018 had 142 hrs,in march I did oil,filter,plugs,lube,but forgot about air cleaner,have part #,must be in back,i know where turbo,W. Box is in rear,i put 80 hrs on it myself,gonna change oil,fiter,want to do air cleaner,by 250 hrs,thx.in meantime I'm gonna order a manual.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/0BzL...paWEZrU28/view



I own F-15Xs so cant comment on its location inside the ski. Formerly owned an F-12X for a period of time but never tampered with the air filter. Hopefully the manual helps get you on your way.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk 2008 Honda AquaTrax F-15X GPScape (Candy Red) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules