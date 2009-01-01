|
|
-
03 f12x- turbo,where is air filter location ?
I need to buy a manual I bought it aug 2018 had 142 hrs,in march I did oil,filter,plugs,lube,but forgot about air cleaner,have part #,must be in back,i know where turbo,W. Box is in rear,i put 80 hrs on it myself,gonna change oil,fiter,want to do air cleaner,by 250 hrs,thx.in meantime I'm gonna order a manual.
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: 03 f12x- turbo,where is air filter location ?
Here is a searchable PDF copy of the manual:
Originally Posted by kingdelta
I need to buy a manual I bought it aug 2018 had 142 hrs,in march I did oil,filter,plugs,lube,but forgot about air cleaner,have part #,must be in back,i know where turbo,W. Box is in rear,i put 80 hrs on it myself,gonna change oil,fiter,want to do air cleaner,by 250 hrs,thx.in meantime I'm gonna order a manual.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0BzL...paWEZrU28/view
I own F-15Xs so cant comment on its location inside the ski. Formerly owned an F-12X for a period of time but never tampered with the air filter. Hopefully the manual helps get you on your way.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
2008 Honda AquaTrax F-15X GPScape (Candy Red)
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules