Looking for Kawi X2 650/750 go-fast parts & pieces

Looking to grab a few last goodies. I'm need of the following. Used or new.

Top loader intake grate

Jet Dynamics ride plate

MSD total loss ignition

Tubbies



Shipping to 81226 Colorado



