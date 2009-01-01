 Wiseco Pistons over 50% off!...YAM R&D/DOMINATOR and KAW flattops for yam
    Wiseco Pistons over 50% off!...YAM R&D/DOMINATOR and KAW flattops for yam

    Wiseco Pistons over 50% off!
    Cleaning everything out so...

    YAM R&D/DOMINATOR Pistons, sure you won't find these ANYWHERE!
    Part#: 9664MO8650 86.5mm

    (Both retail for a pair just under $400 back in the day)


    ***My price $225 for 2 pistons***+ship 60004

    ***********OR***********

    I have a PAIR of Wiseco Pistons
    Part#: 813M08500 85mm
    or
    Part#: 813M08550 85.5mm

    (Both retail for a pair @ $260)

    ***My price $125 for 2 pistons your choice*** +ship 60004


    Fits:
    *We used these in Yam motors to convert to Flatops
    1992-95 Kawasaki 750 SS
    1992-95 Kawasaki 750 SX
    1995 Kawasaki 750 ZXi
    1993-95 Kawasaki ST 750
    1995 Kawasaki STS 750
    1993-95 Kawasaki Super Sport Xi 750
    1994 Kawasaki XiR 750

    http://www.wiseco.com/ProductDetail....994&AppID=5403
    X-SCREAM www.xmetalworks.com
