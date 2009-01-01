Wiseco Pistons over 50% off!...YAM R&D/DOMINATOR and KAW flattops for yam
Wiseco Pistons over 50% off!
Cleaning everything out so...
YAM R&D/DOMINATOR Pistons, sure you won't find these ANYWHERE!
Part#: 9664MO8650 86.5mm
(Both retail for a pair just under $400 back in the day)
***My price $225 for 2 pistons***+ship 60004
***********OR***********
I have a PAIR of Wiseco Pistons
Part#: 813M08500 85mm
or
Part#: 813M08550 85.5mm
(Both retail for a pair @ $260)
***My price $125 for 2 pistons your choice*** +ship 60004
Fits:
*We used these in Yam motors to convert to Flatops
1992-95 Kawasaki 750 SS
1992-95 Kawasaki 750 SX
1995 Kawasaki 750 ZXi
1993-95 Kawasaki ST 750
1995 Kawasaki STS 750
1993-95 Kawasaki Super Sport Xi 750
1994 Kawasaki XiR 750