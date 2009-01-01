Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Struggling to get newly rebuilt 47 Mikuni (GRS) carb dialed in #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2009 Location Mill Valley, Ca Age 48 Posts 73 Struggling to get newly rebuilt 47 Mikuni (GRS) carb dialed in So I have a Kawasaki 750SX ski that has had quite a bid of mods performed in its past life. I recently had Newmiller Machine provide me with a new head so I could get back into pump gas. With that I shuffled some carbs around and moved my Mikuni 47 Green Racing Specialties carb over to it from my "limited" boat . Everything seems good but the carb.





I completely rebuilt this carb and I am struggling to get it dialed in. I bought the OEM Mikuni rebuild kit and also replaced the needle and seat (2.5). I kept it as it was on the limited boat for the starting point as it ran great on that ski before. Here are the important specs for both skiis.



Limited-

approx 754cc

used to have the Mikuni 47 now running dual 44's and it runs great

Factory Limited pipe

Stock water box



Mod-

Approx 772cc

Now running the Mikuni 46 Super BN, ported to 47 by Green Racing Specialties

Started at 125 low jet, 160 high, 2.5 needle and seat, popping off at 14psi

Using an old JetPro pipe no water box

Lightened flywheel

Group K Hammer kit and although I made some mistakes in the past by messing with the head. Newmiller Machine got me back into pump gas by machining a new stock head for me.



I took it to the lake this weekend and it ran like ****. The biggest problem was the transition from low to high. It seemed like it was bogging down with too much fuel. I reduced the low end adjuster down to about 3/4 out, it ran best here but not great and still problems in the mid. My gut was telling me the pop-off was holding for too long, so I open up the carb and replaced the spring and got it down to 10PSI. Got back out there and not much change.



I then came in and reduced the lower jet from 125 to 122.5 and it seemed to get a little better. I was able to open up the low end screw a bit more and it was getting better low end response however the mid was still jacked.



I have a few key question around this.



1) Is there a good article out there somewhere explaining troubleshooting carbs in an easy to read way (I know that is probably a joke as they are by no means easy). For instance how do I know when to adjust the pop-off pressure vs. The needle and seat size? and I am I right in looking to that for the mid range transition from low to high?



2) I would have thought that this ski, with more mods (bigger engine, higher end pipe without stock waterbox, lightened flywheel) would have been wanting more gas (read bigger jetting) than the limited ski. Is that just not true at all?



3) just to make sure what would be happening if the timing was off? Does it misfire and can you easily tell? The ski was running pretty inconsistent in the mid. Bogging down and almost had to "feather" the throttle to get it to "work through" the mid and then it would take off.



Hope this is not too long of a read and thanks for any help you can provide. I can provide more detail if needed. Thanks!



Jerry Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules