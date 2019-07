Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wiseco Pistons over 50% off! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2005 Location Chicago IL Posts 62 Wiseco Pistons over 50% off! Cleaning everything out so...



I have a PAIR of Wiseco Pistons

Part#: 813M08500

or

Part#: 813M08550



(Both retail for a pair @ $260)



***My price $125 for 2 pistons your choice***





Fits:

*We used these in Yam motors to convert to Flatops

1992-95 Kawasaki 750 SS

1992-95 Kawasaki 750 SX

1995 Kawasaki 750 ZXi

1993-95 Kawasaki ST 750

1995 Kawasaki STS 750

1993-95 Kawasaki Super Sport Xi 750

1994 Kawasaki XiR 750



