 640 770 crank swap
  Today, 06:13 PM
    daltonace
    640 770 crank swap

    will the 640 and 770 cranks swap between the two case i got a 640 with the 24mm threads same as a 770 with a bad top end and i have a chance to get a 770 that the crank has started to go in he caught it before it nuked everything i was think of buy it and putting my crank in the 770 will this work i look on sbt the part numbers are not the same but i can not figure out whats different with out take apart a running 770
  Today, 07:41 PM
    Myself
    Re: 640 770 crank swap

    It's completely different. It won't work.
