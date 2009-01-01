Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 640 770 crank swap #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location covington IN Age 26 Posts 4 640 770 crank swap will the 640 and 770 cranks swap between the two case i got a 640 with the 24mm threads same as a 770 with a bad top end and i have a chance to get a 770 that the crank has started to go in he caught it before it nuked everything i was think of buy it and putting my crank in the 770 will this work i look on sbt the part numbers are not the same but i can not figure out whats different with out take apart a running 770 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,497 Re: 640 770 crank swap It's completely different. It won't work. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules