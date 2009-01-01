Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 small pin x2 dies suddenly #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Wisconsin Age 21 Posts 8 750 small pin x2 dies suddenly Hello all,



I was out with my x2 today on an inland lake for the first time and something new happened. My buddy was riding at the time and it suddenly died on him when he went to accelerate. He then tried to start it and it wouldn't, it just turned over. After 30 seconds or so of waiting it started right up and he continued on his way. He didn't have it happen again but he told me so I took it out and all was well for a few minutes. I was going wide open, sliding around and having a blast, but all of a sudden I landed after jumping a boat wake and held it wide open and it shut off with no warning. It doesn't seem to be bogging, just cuts out all of a sudden. I cannot figure this one out. Any help would be appreciated.

