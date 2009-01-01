So yesterday I had my Jetske rented out and they wrote it around For about 4 hours, without any issues whatsoever.





There was still some sun last so I decided that I wanted to take it for a spin I drove around the lake shut the motor off due to a big floating debris pile of leaves twigs and other stuff so I shut the motor off to coast pass it once, I got past it the motor did not want to turn back on.





The battery light was blinking at me and the alarm was going off like crazy.





After paddling a mile or so finally some nice guy picked me up and towed me in, After being passed by 1000s of other boats, seeing somebody paddling a JetSki usually means trouble.





So I got it back to the house took the battery off put it on the charger and it was at 86%, There is no date on the Battery so I dont know how old it is.





So when I put the lanyard on the Jetske turns on electrically with no issues but once I hit the start button I can hear clicking coming from the back of the Jetski, I pulled all the small fuses and looked at them none of them were burnt out.





Im just at a standstill I dont know what it could be I dont think the engine seized up as theres plenty of oil and the oil light never ever went off.





So Im going to go purchase a new battery in hopes that that one is bad.





Any ideas I was supposed to have it rented out today and tomorrow but it doesnt look like thats going to be happening.

Can anyone send me a link to test the relays and are they in the black box with the 6 screws, are both relays in there?





Any help is greatly appreciated thank you