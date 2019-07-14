2004 hull (Great shape, only minor scratches and a few small chips)
center bleed pipe
modified ZXI waterbox
Tau Ceti filters
Primer
Bilge pump
UMI finger throttle
Commercial Tini Tach
Blowsion Destroyer front sponsons
Blowsion rail caps (glassed in)
JSU side rail molding
Werks rear sponsons
AC mats (showing some wear)
$5500
