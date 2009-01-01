 need help with water lines on blaster 2 with riva red pipe
  Today, 12:01 PM
jrddillon
    jrddillon
    need help with water lines on blaster 2 with riva red pipe

    bought my $200 b2 on tinny trailer just for the red pipe! perfect compression runs great but the water lines don't look right
  Today, 12:52 PM
freekstyle
    freekstyle
    Re: need help with water lines on blaster 2 with riva red pipe

    Post up a pic so we can see what they have going on.
