Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 550/650 conversion sx style #1 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2005 Location Kankakee River Age 32 Posts 1,713 550/650 conversion sx style Iím ditching my js hull I favor of a newer sx hull. Other than having to get a different prop, is there anything else that I will need to do differently in the newer hull? Do I still use the same engine coupler?





2015 Fiat 500 Abarth #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 55 Posts 8,877 Re: 550/650 conversion sx style You'll need the SX through hull bearing and the 550 SX driveshaft. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2005 Location Kankakee River Age 32 Posts 1,713 Re: 550/650 conversion sx style I have all that stuff. I just wasnít sure if I could use the coupler I already had on the motor from the js hull





