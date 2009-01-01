|
|
-
Top Dog
Rossier 787 interference issue
My Rossier coupler is rubbing on a stator bolt, to the point I cant slip the clamp on there. Im sure I can get it on there with a lil more effort, and the clamp might keep it from rubbing through the coupler maybe. The coupler was a pain to get on so Id rather not pull come to get the bolt out of the way. Any one else have this issue?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules