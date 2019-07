Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SBN44 carb setup on JS550. Help! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location connecticut Posts 14 SBN44 carb setup on JS550. Help! Ok Iím looking for help setup up my SBN44

550 PP engine .025 bore

Milled head

Lightened flywheel

Ocean pro intake

Ocean pro vortex

SBN44

Kerker head pipe and chamber

Mariner waterbox

skat 15

elevation 500 ft



Looking for jet sizes and pop of pressure I want to rebuild the carb

