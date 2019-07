Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: The Scorch is ON! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 117 The Scorch is ON! The Vegas summer finally showed up....it was probably 112 ambient but as long as you got in the water at least every 30 minutes it was great. 5 hours on the water before it was time to roll in.











This panorama was of a cove I settled in...about 3 miles outside the Narrows and probably half way to Echo Bay.







Last edited by vegasphotog; Today at 08:20 PM .

