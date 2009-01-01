I have a 14 superjet and i want to build it up in to a freeride/style ski. I don't really want to touch the block if i don't have to but my plan was Bpipe, bigger carbs with vforce reeds, prop, intake grate, ride plate and then the showy stuff like 0 degree bars and odi grips, billet trigger throttle, blowsion steering system and hydro turf.
So im look for recommendations on parts mostly the pith of the prop and if im not doing something i should to make it awesome.

Thanks in advance!