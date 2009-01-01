|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
14 superjet freeride/freestyle recommendations
I have a 14 superjet and i want to build it up in to a freeride/style ski. I don't really want to touch the block if i don't have to but my plan was Bpipe, bigger carbs with vforce reeds, prop, intake grate, ride plate and then the showy stuff like 0 degree bars and odi grips, billet trigger throttle, blowsion steering system and hydro turf.
So im look for recommendations on parts mostly the pith of the prop and if im not doing something i should to make it awesome.
Thanks in advance!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules