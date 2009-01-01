Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 14 superjet freeride/freestyle recommendations #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location MI Age 25 Posts 1 14 superjet freeride/freestyle recommendations I have a 14 superjet and i want to build it up in to a freeride/style ski. I don't really want to touch the block if i don't have to but my plan was Bpipe, bigger carbs with vforce reeds, prop, intake grate, ride plate and then the showy stuff like 0 degree bars and odi grips, billet trigger throttle, blowsion steering system and hydro turf.

So im look for recommendations on parts mostly the pith of the prop and if im not doing something i should to make it awesome.



Thanks in advance! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules