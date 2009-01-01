 2007 vx110 cranks /no start
  Today, 02:44 PM #1
    Gator Man
    2007 vx110 cranks /no start

    End of season last year it seemed to run rich and stalled a couple times but restarted. I had it stored at a local marina that I had asked to do some maintenance. Spark plugs, oil and filter.
    When I picked it up in the spring when I went to start it was dead. Boosted and it started but ran like it was on 1 cylinder. (Limp mode). When I got it to the cottage and stopped it will no longer start even with a boost. I did get it started once long enough to read the codes only 01 came up.
    To date I have
    Replaced battery, checked timing, removed and checked injector spray to make sure I had fuel. Checked for spark , Removed air box, I suspect they overfilled oil which I have now taken some out to read cold at the low mark on the dip stick. (Saw this on a forum).
    I would take it to a shop but I am on an island. Hoping to at least get it running so I do not need to tow it back.
    Any suggestions?
  Today, 03:47 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: 2007 vx110 cranks /no start

    Check compression & if all good change spark plugs...
