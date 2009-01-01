|
2007 vx110 cranks /no start
End of season last year it seemed to run rich and stalled a couple times but restarted. I had it stored at a local marina that I had asked to do some maintenance. Spark plugs, oil and filter.
When I picked it up in the spring when I went to start it was dead. Boosted and it started but ran like it was on 1 cylinder. (Limp mode). When I got it to the cottage and stopped it will no longer start even with a boost. I did get it started once long enough to read the codes only 01 came up.
To date I have
Replaced battery, checked timing, removed and checked injector spray to make sure I had fuel. Checked for spark , Removed air box, I suspect they overfilled oil which I have now taken some out to read cold at the low mark on the dip stick. (Saw this on a forum).
I would take it to a shop but I am on an island. Hoping to at least get it running so I do not need to tow it back.
Any suggestions?
Re: 2007 vx110 cranks /no start
Check compression & if all good change spark plugs...
