Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2007 vx110 cranks /no start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Burlington Ont. Age 48 Posts 2 2007 vx110 cranks /no start End of season last year it seemed to run rich and stalled a couple times but restarted. I had it stored at a local marina that I had asked to do some maintenance. Spark plugs, oil and filter.

When I picked it up in the spring when I went to start it was dead. Boosted and it started but ran like it was on 1 cylinder. (Limp mode). When I got it to the cottage and stopped it will no longer start even with a boost. I did get it started once long enough to read the codes only 01 came up.

To date I have

Replaced battery, checked timing, removed and checked injector spray to make sure I had fuel. Checked for spark , Removed air box, I suspect they overfilled oil which I have now taken some out to read cold at the low mark on the dip stick. (Saw this on a forum).

I would take it to a shop but I am on an island. Hoping to at least get it running so I do not need to tow it back.

Check compression & if all good change spark plugs...

