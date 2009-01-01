Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Vx110 no electrical power #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2016 Location Navarre Age 36 Posts 3 Vx110 no electrical power I have 2 2008 vx1100 cruisers. I purchased but they need work. I put a new battery in both. The security light was on and stayed green, so they are unlocked. Dash did not come on, and the fuel pump did not come on and engine does not turn over.

What is the next test? Fuses? What else could be causing this on both ski. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,594 Re: Vx110 no electrical power Check all fuses.......

