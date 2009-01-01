 Vx110 no electrical power
  Today, 02:31 PM
    shoemaro
    Vx110 no electrical power

    I have 2 2008 vx1100 cruisers. I purchased but they need work. I put a new battery in both. The security light was on and stayed green, so they are unlocked. Dash did not come on, and the fuel pump did not come on and engine does not turn over.
    What is the next test? Fuses? What else could be causing this on both ski.
  Today, 03:48 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: Vx110 no electrical power

    Check all fuses.......
