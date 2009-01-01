Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 GTX DI NO Electrical power #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location NY Posts 39 2002 GTX DI NO Electrical power My friend bought a 2002 gtx DI and dropped it off so I could put a seal in it and clean it up. When he dropped it off it started and no issues. 5 days later the battery was at 9.5v and I tried to start and its dead as a doornail. Swapped the battery with a good one and same issue.



Here is what I tried to resolve:



Jumped the starter solenoid in the rear electrical box, it cranks no problem. Obowont start since the mpem has no power nor do the gauges.



Doesnt recognize a key, no beeps when you insert key, completely dead! Gauges never boot up with or without key.



These symptoms are similar to when the main fuse in the rear electrical box is blown, fuse is good.



Checked all fuses, all good. Checked all plugs at the mpem, 2 were missing gaskets, connector 1 &2, some corrosion in the pins as well. Sprayed them with cleaner and put a little file in each one, still nothing.



Printed the 2002 gtx rfi schematic ands 2003 gtx DI, neither seem to match up to the wiring in the machine. The 2003 has connectors and fuse location in the correct place but the wire colors for the Dess dont coincide with connector 2. Its like a hybrid of a 2002/3. Something stupid with main power is going on since it worked fine and I didnt touch a thing electrical wise.



I put a magnet on the dess post, no change, completely dead, this is a 3 wire dess.



There is no cut out relay in this machine but the 2003 shows on, this is the schematic that matches my mpem. The 2002 gtx rfi doesnt show a cut out relay but the mpem is different.



What do you guys think. Am I missing something simple?



