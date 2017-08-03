Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Two 2001 Kawasaki ultra 150s with trailer $5600 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2012 Location nj Age 33 Posts 10 Two 2001 Kawasaki ultra 150s with trailer $5600 Pair of 2001 Kawasaki Ultra 150s. Both have custom black tip seat overs and odi lock on grips. One with pink seat has hydro-turf tradition mats. One with black/gray seat has r&d ride plate extension, new driveshaft seal/ bearing, a rule bilge pump and a brand new battery. Black/ gray has low hour rebuilt motor with new bearings, crankshaft, and rods. Trailer is a 2001 Triton LT. Replaced both sets of bunks with treated wood and outdoor carpet.$5600, would like to sell together, will split up for the right offer.20170803_154018.jpg 20170803_153955.jpg20170803_154003.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

