Hello everyone!! First off, love the site. So much info!! I read it all the time just to gain knowledge on how to fix these things. Just got back into the sport last fall after 10 years off post college when I bought a beater 89 js550 and spent the winter and hundreds of hours bring her back to life.
My question is what would be the best intake grate for my set up. Stock under the hood until next winter (Michigan winters are long and you can only drink so much beer). Prowatercraft stuffer, nozzle, ride plate, aftermarket prop (unknown specs), and back sponsons from wax racing. Thing handles like a dream, almost hard to feel unstable on. My issue is on the low end the machine feels like its begging for water as it again feels like its spinning hard waiting for water. Assume I want a scoop grate that may need some custom work done to it to accommodate the pump stuffer. Im willing to pay a few bucks to do it right. Right now there is some unknown open grate on it. Not stock but might as well be.
What should I start looking for in your opinion? Looking to turn this machine into a ski that you can carve hard on and have some low end on (as much as a 550 allows on pump gas, haha)