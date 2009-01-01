The pole on my 86 650SX weights about as much as a pile of bricks and makes for a pretty crappy day at the lake. Does anyone have experience with installing pole springs onto 650s that could help me out? I dont even know where to start or what ill need to buy to make this conversion possible. This is the spring im looking at. Any help is very appreciated.
https://www.blowsion.com/handle-pole...g-650-kawasaki
It looks as though it bolts on to something but im having trouble finding where that would be