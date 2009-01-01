 Help with a Pole Spring- 650SX
  Today, 07:51 PM #1
    VaultBoy
    VaultBoy is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Texas
    Posts
    25

    Help with a Pole Spring- 650SX

    The pole on my 86 650SX weights about as much as a pile of bricks and makes for a pretty crappy day at the lake. Does anyone have experience with installing pole springs onto 650s that could help me out? I dont even know where to start or what ill need to buy to make this conversion possible. This is the spring im looking at. Any help is very appreciated.

    https://www.blowsion.com/handle-pole...g-650-kawasaki

    It looks as though it bolts on to something but im having trouble finding where that would be
    1986 650SX
    Mint 1993 Yamaha WaveRunnerIII
    Two 1995 Sea-Doo GTXs
  Today, 08:32 PM #2
    drlinklater
    drlinklater is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Belton, TX
    Posts
    27

    Re: Help with a Pole Spring- 650SX

    pole_spring_installed.png
