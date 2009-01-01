 Muti function electrical light stays on
  Today, 07:34 PM #1
    Mdcaron
    Mdcaron is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    Kenora
    Posts
    1

    Muti function electrical light stays on

    Could someone direct me to the right thread about information on a multifunction gauge issue on a 1996 GTI 720.The battery light still stays on after charging battery and changing the regulator and stator ,it charging 14.5 in the water and all wires look ok.
  Today, 08:23 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,590

    Re: Muti function electrical light stays on

    Bad gauge.
