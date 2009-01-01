Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Muti function electrical light stays on #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location Kenora Posts 1 Muti function electrical light stays on Could someone direct me to the right thread about information on a multifunction gauge issue on a 1996 GTI 720.The battery light still stays on after charging battery and changing the regulator and stator ,it charging 14.5 in the water and all wires look ok. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,590 Re: Muti function electrical light stays on Bad gauge. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

