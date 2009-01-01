Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Redline 2-stroke Racing oil #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Mesa, Az Posts 9 Redline 2-stroke Racing oil I just bought a used 95 750 sxi and the previous owner used maxima super m 2-stroke oil. In the past I've used redline 2-stroke racing oil. Does anyone use redline 2-stroke racing oil in there ski's? Is 2-stroke oil a personal preference or should I just stick to the same 2-stroke oil the previous own has been running in the ski? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 2,005 Re: Redline 2-stroke Racing oil Anything TWC3 is fine, even the stuff that costs $10/gal. I avoid running anything that isnt specific for watercraft as they often do not have the same rust inhibitors and will result with surface rust in the bore after sitting unused for a week or two.

