Redline 2-stroke Racing oil
I just bought a used 95 750 sxi and the previous owner used maxima super m 2-stroke oil. In the past I've used redline 2-stroke racing oil. Does anyone use redline 2-stroke racing oil in there ski's? Is 2-stroke oil a personal preference or should I just stick to the same 2-stroke oil the previous own has been running in the ski?
Re: Redline 2-stroke Racing oil
Anything TWC3 is fine, even the stuff that costs $10/gal. I avoid running anything that isnt specific for watercraft as they often do not have the same rust inhibitors and will result with surface rust in the bore after sitting unused for a week or two.
