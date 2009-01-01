 Redline 2-stroke Racing oil
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 04:58 PM #1
    TROL
    TROL is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    Mesa, Az
    Posts
    9

    Redline 2-stroke Racing oil

    I just bought a used 95 750 sxi and the previous owner used maxima super m 2-stroke oil. In the past I've used redline 2-stroke racing oil. Does anyone use redline 2-stroke racing oil in there ski's? Is 2-stroke oil a personal preference or should I just stick to the same 2-stroke oil the previous own has been running in the ski?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:37 PM #2
    bandit88
    bandit88 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    30
    Posts
    2,005

    Re: Redline 2-stroke Racing oil

    Anything TWC3 is fine, even the stuff that costs $10/gal. I avoid running anything that isnt specific for watercraft as they often do not have the same rust inhibitors and will result with surface rust in the bore after sitting unused for a week or two.
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -92 750SS
    -81 JS440
    Parts for sale HERE
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 