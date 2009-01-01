Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx Rebuilt - Won't Start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location MI Age 42 Posts 1 650sx Rebuilt - Won't Start I've searched on this one and found some items but I'm still stumped.

1992 650sx. Rebuilt top end with SBT kit and cylinder, had head planed slightly, rebuilt stock carb, took off reeds inspected/cleaned (look great), and reassembled with new gaskets.



After a lot of work, I was able to get it running for about 15 seconds but it will not fire or run since.

Compression in cylinders is still about 150 in both. Good spark in both.



At first I thought it had to be a fuel issue so I checked the In line to the carb and fuel is coming out, then I took the carb apart and it's full of fuel. So I then pulled the plugs and did the burnsamatic/torch trick above the plug hole while hitting the starter. The cylinder closest to the rider fires (pops/flames) and shows signs of consistent fuel. The cylinder closest to the fuel tank will not show any signs it is pushing any fuel out of the plug hole. This would lead me to believe the carb is working as it is getting fuel to at least one cylinder. I swore it had to be the reeds but they are in great shape.



I was originally thinking it might be a timing issue that was preventing the starting (and it may still be), but I was first hoping to prove the cylinders were at least getting fuel.



Any thoughts or suggestions?



Apologies if I posted this incorrectly as this is my first post.



