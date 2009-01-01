I have been reading about this Exhaust insert for my 2011 SXR. Anyone have experience with it? I'm not even sure where the stinger part of my stock exhaust is. Some people on this forum talk about a stinger mod on their stock exhaust, I am assuming this is what they are talking about? I am very new to modding.
Any feedback would be appreciated. Thanks. I am sure it will require new gaskets when I put the exhaust back together.