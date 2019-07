Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Conversion ski prop #1 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2005 Location Kankakee River Age 32 Posts 1,710 Conversion ski prop Iím making the switch from a js hull to an sx and I have this straight 19 skat that I canít use anymore. Does anyone know what a prop like that is worth?





Re: Conversion ski prop I sold a JS straight 19 skat last year for $135 - But it is probably worth more

If you were to buy a used skat and have it re-pitched, that would be around $200-$250 - I'd figure that would be the high range, less than $200 would be fair.

